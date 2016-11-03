Entries invited

The Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, a not-for-profit organisation, has invited entries for the V. Ramachandran awards for excellence in urban decentralisation. According to a release, the awards will be presented in two categories — an Enabler award to recognise individuals or institutions who have facilitated enactment of laws, drafting of policies, and setting up of institutional mechanisms to successfully foster urban decentralisation, and an Implementer award to recognise those who have directly implemented or facilitated implementation of initiatives that have furthered urban decentralisation. For details and submission of online applications, visit www.janaagraha.org/vramachandranawards. The last date for submitting applications is November 18. For details, call 99955 83543 or send an email to ajesh.nair@janaagraha.org. — Staff Reporter