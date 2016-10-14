An armed gang, responsible for a spree of violent attacks, allegedly under the influence of narcotics, stabbed a person and burnt a motorcycle in the city on Thursday.

The police have said that the group, comprising Moin, Wasim, Jaffer and two others, has torched a bike belonging to one Imran from J.P.N. Nagar locality in the city. The group also tried to assault Imran, but he managed to escape.

Second attack

Following this attack, they stabbed one Shaheed Basha at R.M.L. Nagar locality. Basha, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, has been hospitalised.

Friends threatened

Later, Moin and his accomplices also threatened some of Imran and Basha’s friends at Clerkpete locality. The gang members brandished a revolver and knife at the friends, sources said.

The police said the armed group was under the influence of drugs. They added that Moin and his accomplices were involved in petty crimes in the past and had a personal rivalry with Imran and Basha.

Cases have been booked at Tunga Nagar and Doddapete police stations against the gang members in connection with the attacks.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

