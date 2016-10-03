Shivangini Singh, a ninth semester B. Arch. student of Faculty of Architecture (FOA), Manipal University, bagged the National Award for Excellence in Architectural Thesis-2016 and the J.K. Aya Best Architecture Student of the Year award.

The competition, organised by the Council of Architecture and conducted by the National Institute for Advanced Studies in Architecture , is for students from across all architecture colleges in the country.

It is an annual event held to identify the best thesis projects in India, according to a press release issued by Manipal University here recently.

The aim of holding the competition every year is to showcase student designs, to create a better appreciation of architectural designs, and to create public awareness and promote architecture as a subject. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 75,000. Three undergraduate students are awarded every year. The two others for this year are from Sathyabama University, Chennai, and Kamala Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture, Mumbai.

Shivangini’s thesis is on the Children’s Home for Girls, Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. The thesis was first presented at the zonal level to the public in exhibition halls. Ten of the entries were then selected by the zonal jury for the next round after the author made an audio-visual presentation to the jury, general public and students in a public hall.

The competition narrowed down to two entries for the final round. Once again, the author made a presentation to the jurors of the final round and also present were students and architects. The three winners were announced later the same day. “I was thrilled when I heard my name and that of FOA being announced as the winner. This achievement has established the credentials of our institute as the Centre of Academic Excellence for architectural education in India,” said Ms. Shivangini.