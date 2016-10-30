Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the appointments to boards and corporations would be made very soon.

He was interacting with reporters on arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport for a day's tour of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the lists for appointments are ready, adding notifications could not be issued due to series of holidays. "After the holidays, the notifications will be issued," he said.

On Tipu Jayanthi celebrations, Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated the government's commitment to go ahead with the proposal. He said no importance can be attached to opposition from RSS and its allies, as they are "communal".