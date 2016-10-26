The withdrawal came a week after Yuvaraja’s College made the appointments

The University of Mysore on Tuesday withdrew appointment orders issued to 64 assistant professors on contract basis at Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent college of the university.

The withdrawal orders came barely a week after the Governing Council of the college had appointed them despite instructions issued by the government against the appointment.

Speaking to The Hindu, newly appointed Registrar (Administration) of the university R. Rajanna confirmed that the appointment orders had been withdrawn and an action taken report had been sent to the government in this regard.

Controversy

The appointment of the assistant professors on contract basis had sparked off a major row between the University of Mysore and the State government, which immediately suspended then Registrar (Administration) C. Basavaraju and the Principal of Yuvaraja’s College Nanje Gowda.

Guidelines violated

The suspension orders, issued by the State government on the direction of Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said the recruitment process in Yuvaraja’s College had violated the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the reservation policy. Also, the communiqué from the government said the appointments had not been cleared by the government.

On Saturday, October 22, the State government issued a fresh order directing the Registrar to withdraw the appointments and send a compliance report.

In response, the university had withdrawn the appointment orders and sent an action taken report.

Rise in number

Curiously, the number of appointment orders had risen to 64, though the University of Mysore, in its notification, had invited applications only for 48 posts of assistant professors.

Resumes duty

Meanwhile, Prof. Nanje Gowda resumed duty on Monday after his suspension was stayed by the High Court.

Prof. Rajanna was holding charge of the principal’s post. However, Prof. Nanje Gowda is due to retire from service on October 28.