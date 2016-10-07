The Teachers Association of Kannada University, Hampi, has urged Kannada Sahitya Parishat to appoint Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekar Kambar as president of the 82nd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, to be held in Raichur this year.

In a press release, Madhav Peraje and S.Y. Somashekar, president and general secretary of the association, respectively, said that Mr. Kambar was a suitable candidate for the post.

Stating that this was the unanimous view of the association, they hoped that the selection committee would consider their request and announce the name of Mr. Kambar to chair the sammelan.