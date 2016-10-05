Teachers’ Association of Kannada University, Hampi, has urged Kannada Sahitya Parishat to appoint Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar as the president of the 82nd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, to be held in Raichur this year.

In a press release, Madhav Peraje and S.Y. Somashekar, president and general secretary of the Association respectively, said that Mr. Kambar was a suitable candidate for the post. Mr, Kambnar is a renowned scholar, playwright, founder-Vice Chancellor of Kannada Univesity and recipient of Saraswati Samman.

Stating that this was the unanimous view of the Association, they hoped that the selection committee would consider their request and announce the name of Mr. Kambar.