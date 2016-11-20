The Drushya Belaku Samskritika Samsthe has invited applications from artists for ‘Chitra Santhe-2017’, an exhibition of art works, to held on January 8, 2017, in Kalaburagi.

A.S. Patil, coordinator of the santhe, in a release here recently, said the event is being organised by Vikas Academy, Gulbarga University, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi and Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Chaitanyamayi Art Gallery.

Artists can obtain prescribed application forms from the samsthe and submit them along with a demand draft for Rs. 200 in favour of the ‘Drushya Belaku Samskritika Samsthe, Kalaburagi’ before December 31. Artists can contact: 9449291682 or 9901360105.

