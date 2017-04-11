Appa School selected for Atal Tinkering Laboratories

more-in

Appa Public School, Kalaburagi, has been selected for setting up the prestigious Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) as part of the Union government’s Atal Innovation Mission initiative under NITI Aayog.

The exhibition of solar stoves, developed by the students of the school, caught the attention of jurists and science enthusiasts at the exhibition recently held in Hyderabad and secured a place for the school in the final list of institutions selected for ATL establishment. Consistent achievement of 100% passing percentage in Class 10, innovative activities and better infrastructure in the school too contributed. A sum of ₹10,00,000 has been sanctioned to the school for lab development.

N.S. Devarakal, manager, Shankaragowda Hosamani, principal, and teachers Deepa Kulkarni, Hemalata Shetty, Sangamesh Boroti and Shivaprakash Wali, who guided the students, have congratulated the achievers.