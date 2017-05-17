App launched for small entrepreneurs

more-in

Union Minister for MSME Kalraj Mishra launched the “My KASSIA” mobile app and a MSME handbook in Kannada at a function organised by the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) here on Tuesday.

Mr. Mishra said KASSIA’s initiatives will help in faster dissemination of information among entrepreneurs.

On KASSIA’s plea for relaxing the non-performance assets (NPAs) for MSMEs, Mr. Mishra said banks had been told to adopt a more discriminating approach while classifying a MSME account as non-performing.

KASSIA had taken the initiative to launch a mobile App exclusively for KASSIA members and MSMEs.

KASSIA members presented a memorandum to the Minister and demanded setting up of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of southern industry MSME associations representing Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry to look into specific concerns of the MSME sector and liaison with the Central Ministers and officials of various MSME Departments for speedy redressal.

KASSIA president A. Padmanabha and office-bearers were present.