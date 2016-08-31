Bengaluru-based Highway Delite has introduced an app to make the highway journey safer and comfortable.

The startup incubated at the N.S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, is a verified information based app to help travellers make informed decision on highways regarding pit stops for refreshment, restrooms, fuel and emergency situations.

Highway Delite founder and CEO, G. Rajesh, told presspersons here on Wednesday that the app platform has information on facilities, photos of verified restaurants, fuel pumps, lodges, restrooms. Claiming that it is the only verified information highway service in the country, Mr. Rajesh said the app for the first time has introduced accident zones on the map and provided the nearest emergency contact information.

The process of mapping of all the 770 accident black spots in India is based on the list provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. So far, the promoters have traversed 6,000 km, chiefly in Karnataka and mapped more than 3,000 verified service providers. The App is available on GooglePlay and has seen over 5,000 downloads so far, Mr. Rajesh said.

Highway Delite (only for Android) can be used to plan one’s road trip by “Search Along Route” by entering the source and destination or can be used real-time location basis through “Search Near Me” options which would show nearest options in the range of 15 km. The App also provides options to filter search to specific service provider.

Some of the important highways verified by Highway Delite are, Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru-Hassan-Bengaluru; Bengaluru-Malavalli-Mysuru-Gundlupete-Wayanad-Kozhikode-Kochi; Bengaluru-Chitradurga-Hubballi-Belagavi-Goa; Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Vijayawada; Bengaluru-Kolar-Tirupati-Madanapalli-Bengaluru; Hassan-Chikkamagaluru-Shivamogga-Tumakuru; Indore-Ujjain; Delhi-Agra; Delhi-Jaipur; Delhi-Shimla; Guwahati-Shillong-Cherapunji.

Verification and mapping is an ongoing process and the promoters would cover more north Indian states in the coming days, Mr. Rajesh said.