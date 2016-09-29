T.N. Prakash Kammardi, chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission, has directed officials of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee to take steps to minimise the role of middlemen and unregistered traders in the purchase of produce from farmers.

He said it has come to the notice of the commission that large quantities of agricultural produces are sold outside the purview of APMCs. Unregistered traders adopt unfair practices, resulting in losses for farmers. It is necessary to streamline the purchase from the farmers to ensure the best price for them, he said at a meeting on Wednesday.

Given the decline in area of cultivation of food crops in the State in recent times, the commission has recommended that the government take measures to ensure remunerative price for farmers. Area under cultivation of paddy has declined by 1.59 lakh hectares in the past 10 years, and that under ragi and jowar are also witnessing a similar decline. Farmers cultivating foodgrains are switching to commercial crops such as arecanut, sugarcane, maize, and cotton to ensure lucrative returns. Therefore, farmers cultivating foodgrains need to be given special incentives, Mr. Kammardi said.

Speaking at the meeting, K.T. Gangadhar, working president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said owing to the delay in the opening of procurement centres to purchase paddy at minimum support price, farmers had sold their produce to middlemen at throwaway prices last year. The centres should be opened as soon as the harvest is complete in order to ensure that farmers get the best possible price, he said.

Representatives of farmers’ organisations and traders registered with APMC took part in the meeting.