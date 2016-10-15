A major industrial unit is likely to come up in Immavu village, Thandya Industrial Area, in Nanjangud taluk, at a cost of Rs. 300 crore. Top company executives have visited the site and expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure available.

C. Ramakrishne Gowda, joint director of the District Industries Centre (DIC), who was among the officials who accompanied the executives to the spot, told The Hindu that the company, which will manufacture medium-density fibre boards, had sought over 30 acres, besides 12 MW power, to set up the unit.

The executives held a preliminary meeting with DIC officials and after seeing the area and the facilities, they expressed eagerness to set up the unit, Mr Gowda said.

The company will be submitting an application for land under Karnataka Udyog Mitra, along with a detailed project report. The application will go to sub-committee headed by the Industries Minister. Once the sub-committee gives clearance, the application will go to the State High-Level Committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, for final approval.

The company, which has a unit in Chikkamagaluru, is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to over 200 persons in and around Mysuru.

Mr. Gowda said all the basic facilities, including water and roads, have been provided in the industrial area. Also, energy won’t be an issue as the layout has a sanctioned power supply of over 100 MW.

Asian Paints too is establishing a unit, at a cost of Rs. 2,300 crore, in the same locality. The company plans to set up a unit to manufacture six lakh kilo litres of paint annually — the company’s biggest manufacturing plant with an estimated sales turnover of Rs. 10,250 crore. Work on the unit is under way and the plant is expected to provide employment to a large number of people in the area.