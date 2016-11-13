Green initiAtive:Members of Annur Gram Panchayat planting saplings near Puttakatte lake at Annur, near Kala Muddana Doddi, as part of an initiative to develop green cover at Annur village in Mandya district on Saturday. They also tried to create awareness on the importance of trees by writing slogans on pots.

The Annur Gram Panchayat launched an initiative to develop green cover at Annur village by planting various saplings on Saturday.

The panchayat, in association with a Bengaluru based non-governmental organisation, has planted a number of saplings around Puttakatte lake at Annur, near Kala Muddana Doddi, and requested people to nurture them.

The green cover in the village has reduced owing to deforestation. The drive has been launched to bring in a balance in ecology.

Some volunteers from Bengaluru have come forward to motivate villagers to participate in the drive, sources in the panchayat said.

200 saplings

As many as 200 saplings were planted around lake, canal road and the burial ground. Apart from planting saplings, an attempt to create awareness through slogans was also conducted.

The drive will be extended to other villages in the panchayat limits in the coming weeks, sources added.