Elaborate security arrangements but fewer visitors, especially from TN, mark the event

: Even as devotees from across the Cauvery basin in the State flocked to Talacauvery in the Kodagu district early on Monday to witness the Cauvery Theerthodbhava, devotees from Tamil Nadu almost kept away from the annual ritual.

The Cauvery Theerthodbhava, an annual ritual to mark the gushing of water from a spring in a tank in Talacauvery, considered to be the source of river Cauvery, draws devotees from not only Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya, but also neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Though the turnout is good, it appears to be lower than previous years,” said a police official on duty at Talacauvery. “Also, the number of devotees from outside the State are fewer. We barely came across devotees from Tamil Nadu,” he added.

This year’s Cauvery Theerthodbhava comes not only soon after the conclusion of the Dasara festivities, but also in the wake of heightened tensions between Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery waters.

The number of devotees may have dipped because many tourists had already visited Talacauvery over the Dasara holidays. Also, the number of devotees from Tamil Nadu, who used to constitute a good chunk of visitors every year, was negligible this year, the police official said.

Meanwhile, former Mandya MP and Congress leader Ramya arrived at Talacauvery on Monday for the auspicious occasion of Cauvery Theerthodbhava. She told reporters that she had prayed for an early solution to the Cauvery dispute.

The Kodagu district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the event. While CCTV cameras had been installed at strategic locations in and around Talacauvery, more than 500 police personnel from the District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were deployed at Talacauvery. Three officials of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and 15 Inspectors of Police were also been deployed.