The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Raitha Morcha has urged the State government to announce support for onion and set up procurement centres to buy the prdouce directly from farmers.

Speaking to presspersons here recently, Raitha Morcha president Basavanna Belavanaki said that this year the yield was good in the onion-growing areas of Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad and Kalghatgi taluks. Unfortunately, prices of onion have dipped drastically in the domestic market. Hence, growers are finding it difficult to get scientific price.

During the last two seasons, farmers could not raise any crop due to drought and this year, price crash has pushed them into more trouble. They are unable to even get returns proportionate to their investment in growing the crop. In a few regions, crops have withered due to scanty rainfall and moisture-related issues. If farmers fail to get a good price, there are chances of them taking the extreme step, he said.

The Union government has sanctioned Rs. 1,534 crore for distribution of compensation for crop loss incurred because of floods and drought in the last two years. But, so far the State government has not credited the released funds into the bank accounts of the farmers. To help farmers in their time of difficulty, the government should quickly release compensation amount, he urged.

This region is suffering from scanty rainfall and shortage of fodder. Farmers are selling their cattle to slaughterhouses. Hence, fodder banks should be set up and Rs. 25,000 compensation for per acre of land should be given, he said.