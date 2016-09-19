Expressing concern about the fall in prices of onion, the Uttara Karnataka Abhivrudhi Kaavalu Samiti has demanded that the State government offer minimum support price (MSP) to growers.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, State convener of the samiti, M.S. Rudragoudar, said that the government must come to the rescue of growers by offering Rs. 25 per kg as MSP.

“The growers are going through a tough time as they are incurring heavy losses. Leave alone earning profit, they are unable to recover even the transportation cost. Which is why many have left the stock on farms without lifting them,” he said.

Similar plight

Mr. Rudragoudar said that similar was the condition of grape growers. He said that those who were drying grapes were incurring losses.

Mr. Rudragoudar said that as the price of raisins in the open market rate had dipped to Rs. 70 per kg, the government should offer an MSP of at least Rs. 150 kg for it.

“Despite Karnataka being the second highest producer of grapes in the country, neither the Union nor the State government has taken steps to help growers,” Mr. Rudragoudar said.

Though an online trading centre for raisins had been set up in Vijayapura, it was not meeting the objective in the absence of proper infrastructure. Mr. Rudragoudar said that the samiti would take out a protest rally on September 21 from Siddeshwara Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of these demands and a memorandum would be submitted to the government.