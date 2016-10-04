Five acres of cultivable land sought for every landless family

Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti, a State-level conglomerate of different organisations and individuals for land and shelter, has warned the government of an intensified Statewide agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, K. Nagalinga Swamy, district leader of the forum, said that the samiti was preparing to launch a State-wide agitation if the government did not take a decision to meet their demands within 15 days.

The movement was launched on August 20 in Bengaluru on the birth centenary of the former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs. Two major demands of the movement were five acres of cultivable land for every landless family and a home or residential site for every homeless family.

“During our agitation on August 20 in Bengaluru, Revenue Minister Kagodu Timmappa visited the protesters and assured them of the fulfilment of our two demands – land for the landless and homes for the homeless. However, nothing significant has been done so far. We will give the government 15 days to take a concrete step towards meeting our demands. If there is no development, we will launch a State-wide agitation,” he said.

The immediate demands included the forming of a high-powered committee to speed up the process of resolving land-related issues, stopping the eviction of landless peasants who are presently cultivating government land to make a living, extending the last date for applying for regularisation of ‘bagair hukum’ land by six months and allowing farmers whose applications for regularisation of such land were rejected to resubmission.

Mr. Swamy extended support to ‘Chalo Udupi’, a dignity march by Dalit, left and progressive forces under the banner ‘Food is our choice - Land is our right’, to be launched from Bengaluru on Tuesday. “The people’s marches will set off from different parts of the State and converge in Udupi on October 9 in a huge public meeting,” he added.

Nagaraj Pujar, Rajashekhar Sultanupur, Hanumantha Aroli, Mani, and Ravikumar were present.