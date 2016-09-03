The Ankasamudra tank was gaining popularity as a natural bird sanctuary when about 140 species of birds, both local and migratory.

It is a dream come true for bird watchers and naturalists of the district after the State Wildlife Board, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, gave its approval to declare Ankasamudra tank in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, as a bird conservation reserve.

The Ankasamudra tank was gaining popularity as a natural bird sanctuary when about 140 species of birds, both local and migratory — Rosy Starlings, painted storks, open billed storks, Northern Shovelors, Northern Pintails, Sand pipers, cormorants, parakeets, egrets, ibis, herons among others — chose it as not only a roosting place but also as a breeding spot.

This is the first bird conservation reserve declared in the entire Hyderabad-Karnatak region.

“We are very happy that the State Wildlife Board has approved the long pending proposal of declaring the Ankasamudra tank as a conservation reserve after a relentless movement undertaken by the bird watchers. What is now needed is that the State government should initiate steps not only to issue a notification but also ensure that proper arrangements are in place to develop the area,” Samad Kottur, wildlife enthusiast and president of North Karnataka Birders Network, and S.K. Arun, honorary district Wildlife Warden, told The Hindu.

Ankasamudra tank, about two decades ago, was dry and was being encroached upon. To prevent this, the Forest Department planted Acacia Nilotica (Kari jali ).

Over the years, the place, with thorny trees, became a safe spot for local and rare and migratory birds to roost. A couple of years ago, the tank filled up owing to heavy rain and through a special scheme, it remained continuously filled.

As a result, the tank and the thorny trees emerged as a nesting place too. Samad, along with Dr. Arun, Vijay Itagi, after observing the developments, voluntarily initiated many steps to protect the birds and area with the financial assistance extended by Society for Wildlife and Nature (SwAN), an NGO, and corporates, for appointing a watcher and creating awareness among the public to extend their cooperation in this regard.

“The department should now take up consolidation of bunds to prevent encroachments, build watch towers at suitable places for viewing/photographing, planting trees condusive to the area, ensure the tank would not dry up, construction of walking path to regulate visitors among other things,” he said.