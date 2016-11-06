Anganwadi workers and assistants have criticised the government for allegedly not enhancing their honorarium although huge work was being extracted from them.

H.K. Ramachandrappa, president of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Federation, and Bramaramba, secretary of the federation, said workers and assistants have been working for more than eight hours a day. They are being utilised for many important works of the government, including survey. They said the honorarium of Rs. 3,000 per month to workers and Rs. 1,500 to assistants was unfair.

Though the Union government would also give honorarium, it was not sufficient to lead a dignified life, he said.

The workers and assistants have been demanding that the government consider them as Group ‘C’ or Group ‘D’ employees, Mr. Ramachandrappa said. He urged the State government to give at least Rs. 18,000 per month. He also urged the government to give ESI and gratuity, besides pension.

He said the workers and assistants have decided to stage demonstrations in front of Suvarna Soudha on November 23.

Thousands of workers and assistants will also take part in the three-day national conference of Anganwadi workers and assistants in Patna from December 10, he said.