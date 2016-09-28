Gandhi Jayanti is expected to see a huge gathering in Raichur

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is expected to witness a huge mobilisation of rural people from across Raichur district demanding a complete ban on liquor. Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Vidhya Patil, convenor of Madyapana Nishedha Andolana, a conglomerate of different organisations and individuals for a complete ban on liquor, said that thousands of people would gather at the APMC Ground on Gandhi Jayanti for bringing pressure to bear on the government to take a decision in the matter. She attributed the increasing domestic and sexual violence on women to the increased sale and consumption of liquor.

“Besides licensed wine shops and bars, liquor is rampantly sold even at grocery shops in the rural areas. The increase in liquor consumption has resulted in proportionate increase in impoverishment and attacks on women, both domestic and sexual violence. To put an end to such heinous crimes, the government should ban the production, sale and consumption of liquor in the State, just as many other States such as Bihar and Kerala have already done,” she said.

Disagreeing with all the arguments in favour of liquor sale on grounds of revenue that the sale of liquor generates for the Exchequer, Ms. Patil questioned the very development model that “intended to impoverish society and destroy people’s lives to safeguard the interests of a few liquor barons”.

She also drew attention to Constitutional obligations of the State and Supreme Court directives on the issue and demanded a complete prohibition on liquor.

“Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution mandate the State to make an endeavour to bring in Prohibition. The Supreme Court has held that there is no fundamental right to trade in or do business in intoxicants. It has also said that the State has a right to prohibit absolutely every form of activity in relation to intoxicants and its manufacture, storage, export, import, sale and possession. Political will and commitment is what is needed to realise the objectives of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s directive,” she said.

