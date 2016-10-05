Ethnic musical instruments on display at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay in Mysuru on Tuesday.— M.A. Sriram

It is an exhibition with a difference with a focus on musical instruments of the indigenous and forest-dwelling people throwing insight into their origins.

Organised at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay (IGRMS) in Wellington House here, the exhibition titled Vaadhya, inaugurated on Tuesday, focuses on presenting the versatility of the ethno-musical instruments of India.

Each gallery is presented with a thematic concept through their classification, typology and usage.

An attempt has been made to display the vivid indigenous knowledge systems in making of the instruments and beliefs of the people and is an attempt to develop a better understanding among the visitors about he richness of the ethno-musical traditions of India, according to IGRMS.

It said in India music is an integral part of the tribal and the folk people and constitute the core of their expressive traditions.

The exhibition is expected to create a huge impact in the city with students and local community besides tourists visiting the city for the Dasara festivities.