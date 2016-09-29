The food festival will also hold discussions on healthy food and demonstrations on preparing various culinary items and organic products, said K. Rameshwarappa, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department.

He told The Hindu there will be cultural programmes such as Veeragase, Kamsale, Nadaswara, classical music, folk songs, Dollu Kunitha, and Hindustani music, among others.

Also, egg eating competition will be held for men and idli eating for women. There will be a quiz competition too. Programmes to enlighten people about Anna Bhagya, food security, Akshara Dasoha, and so on will also be held, he said.