Amit Shah to attend BJP Yatra on Jan. 10

Chitradurga district unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K.S. Naveen has said that national president of the party Amit Shah would take part in a Nava Karnataka Parivarthana Yatra here at the Science College Grounds on January 10. More than 10,000 party workers are expected to take part in the yatra.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that Union Ministers Anant Kumar Hegde, Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi, MPs B. Sriramulu and Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa and other party leaders would take part in the yatra.

The main objective of the yatra is to create awareness among the general public on the failures of Congress government in the State and development works taken up by the Union government in the last four years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

‘Stable government’

“The BJP leaders have a target of 150 Assembly seats to win in the coming Assembly elections and ensure a stable government for the people,” he added.

MLA G.H. Thippareddy said that in the last 100 years, Chitradurga district has faced more than 70 droughts and the successive governments have not taken any steps to find a permanent solution to the water problem in the district.

Leaders attending the yatra would be urged to invite Mr. Narendra Modi to the district in the coming days, so that a permanent solution can be found to the problem.

Party workers and supporters have been instructed to make preparations for the yatra on January 10 by distributing pamphlets and putting up banners to create awareness among the people, he added.