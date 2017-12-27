Amit Shah in Bengaluru for strategy session

more-in

Amidst heated political developments, marked by the ruling Congress turning the Mahadayi row into a political weapon against the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit, national president of the BJP Amit Shah is visiting Bengaluru on December 31 for a strategy session.

According to sources, Mr. Shah is expected to take stock of the political developments including the Mahadayi row and suggest ways of countering them.

Briefing reporters after the core committee meeting, BJP State general secretary Arvind Limbavali on Tuesday said that Mr. Shah was arriving for a day to review the progress of the party’s organisational work.

Among other things, he will review the progress of the work by legislators and MPs who have been given the responsibility of monitoring the party’s organisational strengthening in two constituencies and MLCs who have been assigned one Assembly constituency.

Mr. Shah will also preside over separate meetings of the core committee as well as that of legislators and MPs during his visit, he said.

‘Remarks personal’

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit appears to be jittery over its MP and Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s recent controversial remarks ridiculing people who call themselves “secular” as those who are not aware of their “parental blood.”

He had also said the party was here to change the Constitution.

Mr. Limbavali said that the BJP has confidence in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Constitution and that it will remain committed to this.

To repeated queries by the presspersons on Mr. Hegde’s remarks, he said those remarks were his personal.