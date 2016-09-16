Amidst tension, a sense of bonhomie

Around 10 people from either side of the border have been offering food and water to the commuters, who are forced to walk at least two kilometres. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

In a heartening display of bonhomie, citizens from across the tense border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu came together to help the commuters who have been walking across the border. Around 10 people from either side of the border have been offering food and water to the commuters, who are forced to walk at least two kilometres.

A. Govindaraj from Karumariamman Koil in Tamil Nadu and C. Muniraju from Ambedkar Yuva Shakha in Attibele, who are part of the unique

effort. They told The Hindu that they have been noticing commuters walk across the border over the past few days. "We saw many people struggle without water and food. We decided to do this to spread a message of unity. While the politicians from both states are fighting over a river, it is the innocent people who are most affected," said Mr.Govindaraj.

Mr. Muniraju said that they have made arrangements for three big tanks of water to quench the thirst of tired commuters, apart from distributing food - mixed rice made from around 250 kg of rice - at the checkpost. "We are doing this free of cost. The expenses are being shared within the group," he said.

This service initiative has found several beneficiaries, like R. Sukumar, an employee of a private company. "I left home in Bengaluru in a hurry in the morning and couldn't have any food. As I reached the border, I realised that no hotels would be open across the border. As I walking, a group of people came forward and asked to have food," he said. After having food and quenching his thirst, he added that many people like him were grateful for the initiative.

Another commuter C.K. Saraswathi, who was walking towards Attibele where her son would pick her up, said that she was surprised when a group approached her and said they didn't want her to cross the border without having food. "They kept inviting people to have food. This initiative should inspire people across the border to maintain peace at this difficult time," she added.