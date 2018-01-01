Amid revelry, four killed in separate accidents in Hubballi-Dharwad

more-in

As the twin cities welcomed the new year with much fanfare, four persons were killed in separate accidents that were reported from Sunday night to early hours of Monday. One of them was an engineering student.

A native of Chinchodi in Devadurg taluk of Raichur district, Gururaj Venkobrao Meti (21) was killed after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and hit a roadside pole on Gokul Road near Vanivilas Circle at 1 a.m. on Monday. He suffered severe head injury and although he was immediately rushed to hospital he did not survive. Doctors declared him as brought dead. Hubballi North Traffic Police have registered a case.

One youth was killed and two were injured severely after a multi-utility vehicle which was allegedly speeding hit a motorcycle near Karwar Road Underpass at 2.30 a.m. on Monday. According to the police the MUV driver was trying to overtake other vehicles when the mishap occurred. Following the impact of the collision Saikumar Balayya Petla (20) of Vidyanagar, Hubballi was killed on the spot and Raja and Sachin suffered grievous injuries. South Traffic Police have registered a case. The driver of the MUV is absconding.

In the accident that occurred at 12.30 a.m. on Alnavar Road near Dharwad, a truck driver’s reported negligence cost a middle aged person his life. Balaram Tanwad allegedly drove his truck in the reverse direction in a negligent manner and ran over motorcyclist Prakash Hanumanthappa Avarolli (40) of Mugad village. Dharwd Traffic Police have registered a case against the truck driver.

An unidentified vehicle ran over a pedestrian killing him on the spot near Hosur Circle in Hubballi at around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Laxmappa Hirekudi (30), a resident of Hunnaragi village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district. Hubballi North Traffic Police have registered a case.

Celebrations

The new year celebrations in the twin-cities began on Sunday night and continued past midnight with revellers dancing to the beats of hit numbers. At several hotels and restaurants parties were arranged where couples and youths took part. While it was a common sight to see motorcyclists roaming around the city wishing everyone, at several localities small stages were set up where residents cut cake, distributed sweets and danced.

Meanwhile, on the eve of new year, the Traffic Police registered 502 cases against motorists and imposed a fine of Rs. 45,000.