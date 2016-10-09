The Mirza-Sahiban retelling experiments with form, but fails to question the underlying feudalism

Mirzya (Hindi)

Direction: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, Anuj Choudhry, Anjali Patil, Art Malik, K.K. Raina, Om Puri

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya is a victim of some legitimate expectations than a prey to Sahiban’s perceived betrayal. Why did Sahiban break Mirza’s arrows?

If this was the big central question that Mehra went about exploring in his reinterpretation of the Punjabi love legend then, for all the hope he kindled, the film doesn’t quite come up with any startling revelations, nor does it offer a radical, modern understanding of the tale.

The film merely places the age-old story in new realms and periods: the primordial, elemental past of Mirza and Sahiban and Suchi and Munish (Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher); the expanse of snow against that of sand; the bow and arrows against the guns.

The film doesn’t aim to question or break down the underlying feudal construct and the power tussle over the woman inherent in the story — in any love story for that matter. It just accepts it as a given. The feudal bent and hierarchies are gently maintained. The woman is spoken of laughingly as saamaan (possession) early on in the film.

All this bothers the viewer because Sahiban does come across as the bigger and far more interesting player in the drama: bright, whimsical, impetuous, fickle, a bit like Maya from writer Gulzar’s own Ijaazat (1987). The conflict between her family and the lover is not the only deal. She is also a woman in love with two men. There are two other characters who share interesting dilemmas and conflicts. Karan (Anuj Chaudhry), Suchi is betrothed to, who loves her deeply to even put his life at stake, but can’t quite reconcile with her affections for another man.

Or Zeenat (Anjali Patil), who Mirza claims knows his rooh (soul). Then there’s the shared love of these two women for him. Yes, it’s all complicated and one keeps longing for these complications to get explored further, but they get side-stepped.

At another level the most interesting and compelling bit about the movie,its musical structure, also becomes its undoing.As in each of his films till now, Mehra is not content with the usual; he’s highly ambitious with his craft, but doesn’t quite hit the target here.

