Alva’s Chitrasiri Award has been conferred on artist G.L.N. Simha of Kalale village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

The award had been instituted by Alva’s Educational Foundation, which encourages artistic and literary endeavours. A State-level artist workshop starting from November 10 culminated with the presentation of the Chitrasiri award at Moodabidri. This year’s award was given to Mr. Simha, whose oeuvre in the field of meditative art is breathtaking, a release said.

Mr. Simha’s paintings are abound in allusions to ancient Vedic legends and Puranic lores and give his works a figurative, narrative, contemplative as well as meditative substance. Over the years, he has been honoured with numerous awards like the Rotary Ramson’s Kala Pratishtana Award (2003), Karnataka Lalitakala Academy Honorary Award (2004), M. Veerappa Memorial Award (2004), Tippaji Chitragar Award (2011), M.T.V. Acharya Award (2011), M.V. Minajagi Award (2013), and Sri Vanamali Award (2015), the release said.

His paintings have also won the first place in the Mysore Dasara Exhibition for five years in succession in the 1990s. Mr. Simha’s major works are in many of the renowned galleries and in collections both in India and abroad, including the Museum of Sacred Art in Belgium.

His major works include paintings on Sri Sukta, Purusha Sukta, Ambhrini Sukta, Rudra Sukta, and Kalika Purana and these are in the collection of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana, Mysuru.