The Bharatiya Janata Party will remain out of the any all-party meeting convened by the State Government to discuss the Cauvery river water sharing dispute, said its State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The all-party meeting convened earlier had come to the conclusion not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Defying the decision taken at the meeting, the State Government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that it would release 10,000 cusec water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that convening all-party meeting at this juncture will serve a limited purpose. Instead, the State Government should convene a special session of State Legislature to discuss the Cauvery river water dispute. In wake of the low water storage in the reservoirs in Cauvery river basin, the session should pass a resolution to not release a single drop of water to Tamil Nadu and the decision should be conveyed to Supreme Court.

If 6,000 cusec water is released to Tamil Nadu as per the direction of Supreme Court, Karnataka will not have water even for drinking purpose, he added.