convention:Preparations on for the Swabhimani Sangharsha Samavesha of Chalo Udupi Jatha at Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira at Beedinagudde in Udupi on Saturday.

A mega convention titled ‘Swabhimani Sangharsha Samavesha’ to mark the culmination of the ‘Chalo Udupi’ jatha is being organised by the Dalit-Damanitara Swabhmani Horata Samiti at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira at Beedinagudde here at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The jatha, which began from Bengaluru on October 4 with the theme ‘Food of our choice, land is our right’, reached here around 2 a.m. on Saturday, after touring different districts.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Sundar Master, president of the reception committee of the samiti, said that a procession by members of the jatha and the samiti would begin from the Martyr’s Memorial at Ajjarkad here at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It would pass through Jodu Katte, Court Road, Kavi Muddana Road, Service Bus Stand, BSNL Road, Chittaranjan Circle, Mitra Hospital Road, Fish Market Road, Volakadu School Road before culminating at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira by 1 p.m.

Then, the members of the jatha and the samiti would have their lunch. The mega convention would begin at 2 p.m. at the same venue. Jignesh Mewani, social activist and organiser of ‘Una Chalo’ movement, would be the main speaker.

Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Panchamashali Gurupeetha, Dinesh Amin Mattu, C.S. Dwarkanath, and Bhaskar Prasad, would participate, he said.

The reception committee was expecting the participation of about 7,000 to 10,000 persons in the convention. Final touches were being given for the arrangements.

Hulikunte Murthy, samiti member, said that there would be cultural programmes at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira in the afternoon. He said that 10 songs on the ‘Chalo Udupi’ theme would be sung.

A street play directed by Uday Sosale would be staged. Balu and party would present a musical programme ‘Jambe Jhalak.’ The Mahila Mandals would play the ‘Nagari’ instrument, he added.