H. Vishwanath, veteran Congress leader and former Minister, today alleged that all political parties including BJP and Congress face the elections with black money. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to occupy the post using such money and so should stop creating an illusion among people that he would revolutionise the economy and wipe out black money by banning Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Mr. Vishwanath said at a press conference that black money is not only in the form of notes but in the form of land, dollars, gold and others and it is not easy to wipe it out and end the electoral malpractice of politicians bribing voters with such money. He said that by banning higher denomination notes the Prime Minister could not bring in revolutionary changes in the country’s economy. Those who possess black money have already found ways to convert it into white, he said.

“Janardhan Reddy of the BJP is performing his daughter’s marriage at an approximate expenditure of over Rs.600 crore,” he alleged and asked the BJP whether it was hard earned money.

Why so many jayantis?

Taking strong exception to the jayantis being celebrated by the government, he said that the government should not hold any jayanti except those of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R.Ambedkar. Development works would be hampered owing to the jayanthi celebrations of different personalities, he felt.