The State government has decided to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) this year by launching a scheme for construction of Gandhi Bhavans in all 30 districts.

The foundation stone for the construction of Gandhi Bhavans would be laid in districts where land is readily available on October 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after a meeting with a delegation of Gandhians, led by freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

Responding to a request from the delegation to distribute Khadi uniforms to students in government schools as part of spreading Gandhian ideals, the Chief Minister said orders for purchase of uniforms had already been placed for the current academic year.