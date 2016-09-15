There has been deficient rainfall in Mysuru district, staring at a drought-like situation with seven taluks not receiving normal rainfall this year.

The district has received just 379.2 mm rain from January to September 14, as against the normal rainfall of 533.5 mm for the same period last year.

Mysuru received over 613.1 mm rainfall for the same period during 2015.

The district received just 31.9 mm rainfall against the normal 80.1 mm in August. Similarly, it received just 7.3 mm as against the normal 31.1 mm till September 14.

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, crops such as ragi, maize, and groundnut have begun to wither and have stunted growth.

If dry spell continues for some more time, most of the crops would wither completely.

Ragi is grown in over 9,933 hectares, maize in 42,037 hectares, and groundnut in 3,092 hectares.

Since water is being let into the irrigation canals at the behest of the State government since a few days now, paddy crops in many areas in the district have revived.

The targeted area of paddy cultivation in the district is 1,02,650 hectares but the failure of rain and announcement by the State government that it would not give water to paddy crops this year had discouraged farmers. As a result, paddy was grown in just 65,617 hectares.

Sources said that paddy crop would be revived completely if water is let into the irrigation canals for some more days.

Scanty rainfall may also result in sharp decline in the yield, sources said, adding that if rain plays truant in the coming days, most of the crops may be completely withered.