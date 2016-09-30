Alcohol consumption is considered to be the main reason for the high incidence of heart disease in the country, according to president of the Kalaburagi chapter of the Indian Medical Association Kiran Deshmukh.

Dr. Deshmukh, who led a procession of doctors from M.R. Medical College, Cardiology Society of North Eastern Karnataka, Association of Physicians of India, and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science, which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police Shashikumar here on Thursday, said that smoking and tobacco consumption and alcohol intake, accompanied by diabetes, obesity and stress, were the contributing factors for heart disease.

Healthy practices

Heart disease can be prevented by following healthy practices such as drinking at least eight glasses of potable drinking water, eating fresh fruits and vegetables, maintaining low fat, low carbohydrate and high proteins in food and walking would help keep away heart-related disease.

In the morning, the District Health and Family Welfare organised a rally of medical staff and paramedical staff to create awareness as part of the World Heart Day.