Residents of Bengaluru East Zone got a chance to make themselves heard during an interaction with Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and civic officials, including the Mayor G. Padmavathi and Deputy Mayor M. Anand, at St Joseph’s Indian High School on Vittal Mallya Road on Saturday.

Explaining the need for such a programme, Mayor G. Padmavathi said that a strong three-tier network of politicians, bureaucrats and the public can make Bengaluru one of the best cities in the country.

Many residents sough more transparency in allotment of civic. They suggested that the BBMP put up the information on its website so residents could know who the contractors are and the expected time of delivery.

Sunitha of Shanthala Nagar Ward complained of noise pollution and drunken brawls due to the pubs and restaurants around Vittal Mallya Road. “I don’t know if they are given permission, but the pubs blare music till 1.30 a.m. Drunken brawls are common. A few days ago, someone got stabbed,” she said. Officials promised to keep a check on these places.

Another resident said that despite the ward succeeding in 90 per cent waste segregation, their efforts went to waste as there is no Dry Waste Collection Centre in the ward. “What is the point of segregating waste if it gets mixed when it passes to pourakarmikas,” he asked. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, promised that one would be set up in the ward very soon.