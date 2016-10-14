Air Carnival has received permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation to begin operations from Hubballi.

There is good news for those who want to fly from Bengaluru to Hubballi-Dharwad and adjoining districts as the route is set to get its second air service operator. The Coimbatore-based Air Carnival, the fourth regional airline in the country, will extend its operations to Hubballi by the end of November.

Morning services

Air Carnival has received permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to begin operations from Hubballi, but is waiting for a morning slot to begin flight operations.

Air Carnival will in a way substitute Air Pegasus, which suspended its operations after frequent unscheduled cancellations owing to technical snags.

Meanwhile, Air India increased the frequency of its services to four days a week owing to good patronage. Now it operates flights from Hubballi and Bengaluru on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

While Air India flights are scheduled in the evening, Air Carnival plans to take the morning slots.

Hubballi Airport director Shivanand Benal told The Hindu that the new air service may begin by November end or the first week of December.