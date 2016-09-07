All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) staged a demonstration outside the office of Divisional Controller of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) here on Wednesday demanding city bus service to Krishnadevaraya colony off Bolamanadoddi road. They said students residing in the area were finding it difficult to reach their schools and colleges on time as there city buses stopped operation after a road repair work was taken up.

“Three hostels have recently started functioning in Krishnadevaraya colony. The students are finding it difficult to reach their schools and colleges as there is no city bus service. The NEKRTC should resume bus services at the earliest possible,” Channabasava Janekal, a youth leader, said during the protest.

After receiving the memorandum, NEKRTC officials expressed their helplessness by stating that the road repair work was still in progress. However, they have agreed to operate 6 buses a day during peak hours via Gadwal road, till the ongoing work at BRB Circle was completed.

“We are ready to operate as many buses as you demand after the ongoing CC Road repair work at BRB circle is over. Till then, we will operate two busses in the morning, two in the noon and two in the evening, via Gadwal road,” R.B.Jadhav, Divisionl Traffic Officer, assured the protestors.

The youth then marched to City Municipal Council (CMC) and staged a demonstration there demanding completion of road repair work at BRB circle.

AIIMS district president Chetana Banare was present.