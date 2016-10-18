The National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation has identified768 manual scavengers, the names of 303 of whom have been uploaded on its website.

A press release, issued after the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Monday, said the corporation, which is working to uplift the lives of manual scavengers, has released Rs. 95.8 crore as one-time cash assistance to 239 beneficiaries. Another Rs. 1.49 crore has been released to 190 beneficiaries, who have availed financial assistance under the corporation’s schemes, the release added.