Deliberations:A.P. Mittal, member secretary, AICTE, speaking after inaugurating a two-day International Conference on Current Research and Applications in Electrical Science in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

Programmes to be taken up under Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojna

A.P. Mittal, member secretary, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has mandated the AICTE to provide skill development training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojna to all those who could not get higher education or skill-based education in the country.

He was here on Tuesday to inaugurate a two-day International Conference on Current Research and Applications in Electrical Science at PDA College of Engineering.

Prof. Mittal said that the PMO had made it clear that every single individual in the country should be skilled and become productive citizens.

Besides upgrading the skills of those pursuing higher education and technical education, he said that the AICTE was working out ways to develop training and skill development programmes for those who could not attend college and pursue higher education for various reasons.

Prof. Mittal said that the AICTE was not only a regulatory body for technical education in the country, but also had the responsibility for the overall progress of technological development.

Referring to the curriculum and syllabus of electrical science in engineering courses, he said that they had undergone several changes in recent years to meet the present and future requirements of the industry. The emergence of micro-processors, power electronics, and software control systems and their application in electrical science had led to revolutionary changes in the syllabus. It had enabled students to learn the latest knowledge in the subject.

In a word of advise, Prof. Mittal said that the teaching staff in engineering colleges should keep themselves abreast of the latest developments and upgrade their knowledge.

“If you do not keep yourself updated on the latest developments in the field in which you are working, you will be left behind in the pursuit of knowledge…”

S.S. Awanti, principal, PDA College of Engineering; P.K. Kulkarni, head of the department of electrical and electronics; Basavaraj Bhimalli, president, Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society; Suryakant G. Patil, vice-president; and R.S. Hosagouda, secretary, were present.

Delegates from all over the country and abroad are participating in the conference which has been divided into 15 technical sessions in which more than 100 papers will be presented by experts.