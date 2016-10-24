AIADMK members from Bengaluru performing a special puja to the presiding deity atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Sunday for the fast recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterJayalalithaa.— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

They pray for the speedy recovery of party supremo Jayalalithaa

Members of the State-unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday offered special prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills for the early recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The “utsava murthi” (procession idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed in a silver chariot and was pulled around the temple complex by the AIADMK members.

Temple’s head priest Shashishekar Dixit said about 20-30 AIADMK members from Bengaluru pulled the chariot for the complete recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa. The entire ritual lasted for over an hour.

Later, AIADMK State-unit secretary V. Pugazhendi told presspersons that they offered prayers for the fast recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa. He also expressed happiness that the Chief Minister was recovering and responding to the treatment.

“We sought the blessings of the deity for our leader,” he said.