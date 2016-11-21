The Agumbe Ghat Road, that connects Malnad with coastal Karnataka, will remain closed to traffic from December 1 to 31 as it will be under improvement work.

The road, about 2.40km long, has many potholes. Of the 14 hairpin curves in Agumbe Ghat, the parapet wall near 7 curves is dilapidated.

The plan is to fill the potholes along the road and re-lay the surface of the road with dense bitumen concrete.

Cost of maintenance

The work of repairing the parapet walls will be undertaken later.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 3.50 crore and the work will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

Alternative routes

The Mangaluru-Shivamogga stretch of National Highway 13 that passes through Moodbidri, Karkala, Sringeri, Koppa, Tirthahalli; Kundapura-Mastikatte-Shivamogga Road via Siddapura, Yadur and Tirthahalli; and Kundapura-Siddapura-Shivamogga Road via Mastikatte, Rave Cross, Kondlur and Tirthahalli have been identified as alternative routes for vehicular movement during December when Agumbe Ghat Road will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the residents of Agumbe, Guddekeri, Hosur, Kavarihakkalu, Megharavalli and Nalur have demanded alternative transportation arrangements when Agumbe Ghat Road is closed.

Bilchikatte Srikanth, president of Nalur Gram Panchayat said, buses from Tirthahalli town to Udupi and Mangaluru via Agumbe will ply through alternative route owing to the closure of Agumbe Ghat Road.

Students

The residents here will face difficulty in travelling to Tirthahalli owing to the diversion of the bus service. More than 200 students from these villages are studying in various schools and colleges in Tirthahalli town and they commute daily by bus. To avoid inconvenience to the public, the State government should urge the buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to ply from Tirthahalli town to Agumbe via Megharavalli till the completion of the work of Agumbe Ghat Road, he said.