The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded the four accused, charged with cheating and fraudulently defaulting depositors in the AgriGold scam, in judicial custody till October 18, here on Wednesday.

The four accused are A. Venkatrama Rao, chairman of Agrigold Companies, A. Venkatesh Narayana Rao, managing director, Immadi Sadashiva Varaprasad, director and vice-chairman, and Ramachandra Rao, chairman of Agrigold Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Shanthi Bai, Public Prosecutor, said that after they were produced before the court, the four accused were taken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from here on Wednesday to Eluru in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the investigation in the same case.