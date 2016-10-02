The District and Sessions Court here on Saturday remanded four accused charged with cheating and fraudulent defaulting of depositors in the AgriGold scam in police custody for four days.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had brought the accused here and produced them before the District and Sessions Court here as there is a case in the Udupi Town Police against them.

The court remanded the four accused identified as A. Venkatrama Rao, chairman of Agrigold Companies, A. Venkatesh Narayana Rao, Managing Director, Immadi Sadashiva Varaprasad, Director and vice-chairman, and Ramachandra Rao, chairman of Agrigold Constructions Pvt. Ltd., into police custody for four days.