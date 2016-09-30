Agricultural Engineering students staging a protest outside the auditorium at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, on Thursday.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

They submit memorandum to Raichur district in-charge Minister

Hundreds of students studying Agricultural Engineering course at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, who had been protesting for the last several months demanding that the State government make Agricultural Engineering course eligible for applying to various posts in the Department of Agriculture, staged a demonstration outside the university auditorium when the State-level high school Hindi teachers conference was under way on Thursday.

As D.H. Shankaramurthy, Chairman of the Legislative Council, came out of the auditorium after participating in the conference, the students raised slogans against the government.

However, Mr. Shankaramurthy’s car did not stop. Later, when Tanveer Sait, Raichur in-charge Minister, came out of the auditorium, the students repeated the slogans forcing the Minister to listen to their woes.

The students tried to make the Minister understand the issue and appealed to him to address the issue on priority basis.

“Holders of B.Tech and M.Tech in Agriculture Engineering were ineligible for various posts, including Assistant Director, Agricultural Officer, and Assistant Agricultural Officer, in the Department of Agriculture. Now, the government has struck a big blow to the students and graduates of Agricultural Engineering course by dropping course from the list of eligibility.

“We condemn it and appeal to the government for withdrawing the order,” Neelambika, an agitating M.Tech student, briefed the Minister.

Ramesh Bergee, another student, pointed out at the benefits if agricultural engineers are appointed to the Department of Agriculture.

“Most of the programmes and projects in the Department of Agriculture are directly related to agricultural engineering. Besides, agricultural engineers have better answers to many questions that farmers encounter in their daily activities. Hence, agricultural engineers are an ideal choice for various key posts in the department,” he argued.

Unfortunately, only 36 of the 1,963 candidates appointed in the department are agricultural engineers, he added.

They submitted a memorandum to the Minister who in turn assured them of reverting to them within a week after discussing the issue with the Minister and officers concerned.