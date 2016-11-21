Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and other activists launching an indefinite satyagraha near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Sunday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT.special arrangement

The opening day of the winter session of the State legislature on Monday is all set to witness a riot of agitations by various organisations representing farmers, trade unions, homeless people and various other sections of society. The protests will be staged right in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the venue of the 10-day session that is situated 10 km from the city at the Halga-Bastwad villages on NH-4.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar has announced that a large number of cane growers will picket the venue demanding crop loan waiver and other subsidies.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has announced a protest to pressure the government to fix fresh and scientific prices for sugarcane for the current crushing year and to ensure that all the sugar mills clear dues to growers immediately. KRRS has also been demanding waiver of crop loans and an early resolution to the Mahadayi dispute, even as their indefinite satyagraha in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner here entered its 445th day on Sunday.

As had been announced earlier, the Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horatara Samiti launched its indefinite dharna on the eve of the session.

The protesters, led by veteran freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, are demanding housing and regularisation of bagair hukum lands for farmers who have been cultivating lands in the fringe areas of the forests for decades. Leaders and activists of several other organisations, including the Karnataka Raitha Sangha, the Karnataka Janashakti, Bharatiya Krishik Samaja (Samyukta), Karnataka Dalita Sangarsha Samiti, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Janasangram Parishat, Aranyamula Budakattu Samudayagala Okkootta, Grameen Kulikarmikara Sanghatane and Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti, have joined in.

The district administration has designated two spots to serve as venues for the protests to be staged peacefully. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will remain in force within a one-kilometre radius of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha till December 2.