for water:Farmers and others protesting against the Supreme Court’s order directing the State to release 6,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu , on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway,in Mandya on Tuesday.

Anger grows against Union government, PM; farmers decideto approachthe President

The recent order of the Supreme Court asking Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 27 has resulted in further escalation of tension across the district with agitators deciding to intensify their protests.

“The apex court’s order is against the ground realities and the entire farming community will raise strong protests against the order,” Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti president G. Made Gowda has said.

Speaking to presspersons near the Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Made Gowda, a former MP, expressed his displeasure over the apex court for passing the order “without understanding” the ground realities. The court could have sent a team of experts to study the actual situation of farmers and reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, he said. He demanded that the State government release compensation to farmers in the Cauvery basin who have lost their crop.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders too expressed shock over the Supreme Court’s direction to the Union government to set up the Cauvery Management Board.

A large number of farmers took to the streets on Tuesday evening to oppose the apex court’s order. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and burnt their effigies and posters near the KSRTC bus stand. They condemned Mr. Modi for his silence over the issue and dubbed him as an “opportunist.” As the Congress is in power in the State, Mr. Modi wants farmers’ issues such as Cauvery, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri to be active always. Even BJP MPs from Karnataka are doing nothing, they alleged.

Roadblocks were also reported at many places along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, while demonstrations were held at several places in Srirangapatna, Mandya and Pandavapura.

While one group staged a demonstration by keeping footwear on their head, some demonstrated by sleeping on road with boulders on their chest.

As Mr. Modi is “not responding” to continuous protests and pleas from farmers here pertaining to the Cauvery water sharing row, KRRS leaders are contemplating seeking the intervention of the President of India to solve the issue. “We have already discussed the issue with K.S. Puttannaiah, MLA, to write to the President,” a senior KRRS leader told The Hindu.