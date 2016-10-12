In one voice:The district police arrested nearly 100 farmers from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (Moola Bana) during their protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway,in Mandya on Tuesday.

Around 100 farmers, from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha’s (KRRS) base faction (Moola Bana), were arrested and released on Tuesday after they staged a demonstration on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway demanding implementation of solid measures to help the farming community in the present drought situation.

Traffic on the highway was hit for some time owing to the demonstration held at the V.C. Farm Gate (Zonal Agricultural Research Station), on the outskirts of Mandya.

Two aims

The protest had two objectives. The first was to seek the fulfilment of the demands of the farming community from the State government. The second was to draw the attention of ‘insensitive’ Bengaluru residents to the Cauvery water crisis by attempting to disrupt their viewing of the historical ‘Jamboo Savari’, the protesters said.

Second time

A similar protest was held at the same place on the Jamboo Savari day in 2015 too.

The protesters urged the Union and the State governments to waive farm loans owing to crop loss. They also wanted the State government to announce a compensation of Rs. 40,000 an acre, besides withdrawing all cases filed against those who had participated in the Cauvery and Mahadayi protests.

Immediate measures should be initiated to revive the Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) to help sugarcane growers, they demanded.

The police took all the agitators into custody to clear traffic following the refusal of farmers to withdraw the agitation.