Despite what appeared to be a hurried elaboration of the ‘khyal bandish’, Mrityunjaya Agadi, Hindustani vocalist from Dharwad, enthralled music lovers at the monthly music concert ‘Gaansinchan-43’ at S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology’s seminar hall here on Friday.

Taking off with the evening raga Dhavalsri, he delineated a khyal-bandish set to ‘vilambit ek taal’, bringing alive the mood and emotional quotient of the melody alive to a highly appreciating audience consisting of connoisseurs and students of Hindustani classical music. After elaborating the melody for over 20 minutes, Mr. Agadi switched over to ‘drut bandish’.

Thereafter, he picked up another bandish in Marubihag raga and rendered a few devotional compositions, including a Basaveshwara vachana and a ‘daasara pada’. Harmonium player Parshuram Kattisangavi of Dharwad lent an able and befitting accompaniment while the renowned percussionist, Raghunath Nakod, stole moments to enthral the audience by a few solo compositions even while lending a balancing rhythmic support on the tabla.