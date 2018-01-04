After police drive, motorists in Mysuru scramble to buy helmets

more-in

Hundreds of two-wheeler riders flocked to shops selling helmets adhering to the standards stipulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) across the city on Wednesday. The day before, the city police had seized over 15,500 substandard helmets in an elaborate drive.

The police, who suspended their ‘Operation Safe Ride’ against substandard helmets on Wednesday, announced that they would give two-wheeler riders time of three days to purchase quality helmets. People have till Friday to purchase BIS/ISI-standard helmets, which have to be compulsorily worn by both the rider and pillion rider. “Operation Safe Ride will resume from January 6,” a statement from the city police said.

Most shops selling helmets on Chamaraja Double Road in Mysuru witnessed large crowds of two-wheeler riders on Wednesday. Though most shopkeepers said they had enough stock of BIS/ISI-standard helmets, many two-wheeler riders said there is not a wide array to choose from.

Rakesh of Sri Jain Auto Centre on Chamaraja Double Road said there was no shortage of branded helmets for now. “Most customers are asking for BIS/ISI helmets priced around ₹500. The branded helmets start from ₹850 to ₹900. Unbranded helmets, which are cheaper, may not provide adequate protection to the rider in the event of an accident even if they bear the ISI mark,” he said.

He did not rule out the possibility of branded helmets going out of stock in the coming days. He estimated that the shops in the city may have sold no less than 5,000 helmets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police said they have received complaints against dealers capitalising on the demand for helmets and increasing the prices. The police advised the public to lodge complaints with the nearest police station in such cases. People were also urged to inform the police if they come across the sale of substandard helmets.